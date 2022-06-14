All out effort being made for livestock promotion: Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Balochistan Arshad Hussain Bugti on Monday said that the government was making all out efforts for the promotion of livestock in Balochistan.

He expressed these views during a visit to the offices of Sibi Beef and Research Center, Civil Veterinary Hospital and Deputy Director Livestock in Balochistan.

Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Balochistan Arshad Hussain Bugti said"Beef and Research Center Sibi is the largest research institute in Balochistan where Australian Drought Master and cross breed of Balochistan Bhag Nadi has been introduced." "The production of high breed animals on the banks of Sibi and Nadi rivers is certainly a symbol of the growth of livestock," he added.

Secretary Livestock said"The provincial government is trying its best to promote livestock in the province.

" Expressing his concern over the animal's disease, he said that in the last three months, a number of animals have been killed in Balochistan due to a dangerous and deadly disease called Lumpy skin.

"Specialists and veterinarians of the Livestock Department are working day and night to ensure the vaccination and spraying of the animals." About Eid ul Azha preparation, he noted"Livestock doctors will set up medical camps in animal mandis to vaccinate the animals and will ensure spraying.""The Sibi Cab Research Center needs to be upgraded with state-of-the-art machinery and equipment in research laboratories," he maintained.

Earlier, Provincial Secretary Livestock was briefed about the Research Center.