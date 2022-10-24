All out effort being made to resolve citizens' problems: CDA Chief

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Usman Younis has said that all out effort is being made to resolve the problems of the citizens, especially the land affectees of Islamabad

For the purpose, the CDA chairman said, concrete steps had been taken which would help resolve the problems of the affectees more effectively, according to a press release issued here.

He himself visited different areas in the first phase to better understand the problems of the affectees and also chaired khuli kachehris at the sites to solve the problems of the affectees at their doorstep.

The CDA chief along with the officers of the departments concerned visited various areas, including Chak Mojohan, Dakhli Kuri, Sheikhpur and Sarai-e- Kharboza, in E-12 and other sectors.

Moreover, on special instructions of the CDA chairman, Member Estate, Deputy DG Land and Director Land are visiting various areas on a weekly basis to listen to the problems of the affectees, the press release says.

Immediate steps are being taken to solve their problems on the spot. Usman has directed that any negligence or incompetence in this regard will not be tolerated, it further mentions.

Similarly, on the instructions of the CDA chief, camps were also established in different areas for addressing problems of the affectees, including name correction, correction in records and to resolve other issues, it said.

According to the details, a comprehensive plan has been devised to resolve the longstanding problems of affectees after reaching out to them. Under the plan, the affectees who have not yet received rehabilitation benefits, will be given rehabilitation benefits in accordance with rules and policies.

The rehabilitation process which has been halted since long will be restarted. Furthermore, steps are also being taken to announce the BUPs awards soon for those sectors where the awards in respect of BUPs have not yet been announced.

The rehabilitation benefits will be released phase-wise so that the problems of the affectees of Islamabad could be resolved and the development works in the relevant sectors can be accelerated.

In this way, development works in the sectors and rehabilitation process of the affectees will be completed simultaneously.