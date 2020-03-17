UrduPoint.com
All-out Effort To Win War Against Coronavirus: Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday said that the federal government was extending its all-out cooperation with the all four provinces to deal coronavirus pandemic

The federal government is fully committed to win the war against coronavirus spread and we are working jointly with all the provinces to keep our nation safe from this coronavirus spread, she assured in an interview with Radio Pakistan The religious leaders and media can play better role to combat the international phenomenon of coronavirus, she urged.

She said hand washing for at least thirty to forty seconds is essential to cope with the virus, adding, there is also need to avoid touching hands with eyes, mouth and nose, shaking hands and hugging.

"We should keep distance of about three feet while interacting with each other and use hand sanitizers", she added.

Sania said the people who are suffering from coronavirus and those who are looking after them are required to wear mask.

Sania Nishtar said the government has allocated the airports of Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad for the international flights and quarantine arrangements have been made across the land border points to tackle coronavirus.

Special Assistant to PM said if anyone suspects symptoms, including fever, coughing or shortness of breath he or she must call the official helpline number (1166).

She said the chances of complications from coronavirus exist in aged people, children with malnutrition and those having weak immune system.

Sania Nishtar said many companies are conducting research on coronavirus vaccine. She expressed the hope that medicine and vaccine of the coronavirus will be found out by the end of this year.

The Special Assistant advised general public to strictly follow the preventive measures being communicated by the government to stay safe from the coronavirus.

She said we will come out of this pandemic very soon with firm solidarity and adopting the precautionary measures.

Sania Nishtar commended the role of media in creating awareness with regard to the prevention of coronavirus.

