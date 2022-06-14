All-out efforts being made for recovery of missing journalist Nafees Naeem: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday reached out to the family of the missing journalist Nafees Naeem and informed them about the efforts being made by the government for his recovery.

The minister told the journalist's family during a phone call that all available resources being utilized for recovery of Nafees Naeem.

She informed them about the contact made by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah with the Inspector General of Sindh in this regard.

Marriyum said the interior minister had issued directions to all the relevant departments including the IG Sindh for recovery of Nafees Naeem.