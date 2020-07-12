All out efforts being made for revival of KCR

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The city administration in compliance to the orders of Supreme Court, is making all out efforts to revive the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in coordination with Pakistan Railways and all other stakeholders.

In this regard a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani at his office which reviewed the progress of the project and made various decisions to removal the hurdles, said a news release on Sunday.

The meeting also decided to complete the work of laying down 14 kilometer track from Karachi City to Orangi within two months so as to trail for running the train could be undertaken before the launch of the project of KCR.

Divisional Suprentendent of Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak briefed the Commissioner about the progress explaining the steps being taken for the revival of the project.

The issue of infrastructure of sewerage from the urdu Bazar to Depo Station was also discussed.

The meeting decided that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) would carryout the work of improvement of sewerage infrastructure on priority basis, which is one of the hurdles in the way of completion of the project.

Managing Director of KWSB, Asadullah Khan, assured the meeting that the water board would comply to the decisions of the meeting.

Representative of Sindh Planning and Development Department briefed the meeting about the work of fencing to be undertaken along the route of both sides, explaining that the planning and tendering process of the work has been completed and hopefully the fencing work would be started next week.

The meeting was attended among others DIGP Security Maqsood Ahmed, Cheif Engineer Pakistan Railways Ameer Mohammad Daudpota, Addtional Deputy Commissioners of different districts, officials of Sindh Building Control Authority and Transport Department.