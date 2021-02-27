UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All-out Efforts Being Made For Welfare Of Islamabad Police: IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

All-out efforts being made for welfare of Islamabad police: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Islamabad Police Saturday said that all-out-efforts were being made for welfare of the capital police personnel.

He expressed these view during a function held in honor of retired officers of Islamabad police here at the Police Lines Headquarters, which was attended among others by former superintendents and deputy superintendents of Islamabad Police and deputy inspector general (Headquarters.) Speaking on the occasion, the retired police officers also gave some suggestions for solution of their problems and improving the retirement facilities like pension, payment of arrears, police housing society on the pattern of other institutions, allotment of house through state office and stopping reduction of medical allowance of personnel, who received injuries while performing their duties.

The police chief while appreciating the valuable services of the retired police officers said, "You are our precious asset and ambassador of police. Your suggestions for better image of police will be implemented." In this regard, he said, a standard operating procedure (SoP) would be prepared to solve the problems of the retired police personnel for which a separate spokesperson and special counter would be set up at the police lines headquarters for solution of the problems faced by them on priority basis.

The IGP appreciated the performance of retired employees for the force, saying "Your experience and advices will be utilized for maxim benefit of the force." He said the administration was taking various steps for the welfare of police personnel including provision of medical facilities to them.

Recounting the measures, he said a police training school was set up on modern lines, deployed best investigation officers at police stations, introduced immediate registration of Firs Information Reports and provided regular police guides at police stations for convenience of the citizens.

The IG said all senior officers had been instructed to hold open Katcheries, meet people of different schools of thought and educate the public about the steps taken by the police to protect their lives and property.

He said all these steps were meant for better liaison between public and police and to project the soft image of the force.

The chief said a significant reduction in the crime rate had been witnessed in the city due to untiring efforts of police and crackdowns against the criminal elements.

The retired police officers thanked the IG Islamabad for arranging the event.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Criminals Event All Best Housing IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultan by seven wicke ..

45 seconds ago

SC will announce verdict on Presidential reference ..

11 minutes ago

Riyadh rejects US intelligence report about Crown ..

39 minutes ago

Senior citizens vaccination campaign continues its ..

41 minutes ago

81,790 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been adm ..

41 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan offers great economic support to Pakist ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.