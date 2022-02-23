All-out efforts being made to achieve targets set for 'Mah-e-Safai': Anisha Hisham

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Cantt, Anisha Hisham on Wednesday said that the campaign 'Mah-e-Safai' was in full swing and all-out efforts were being made to achieve the targets set for the campaign.

Chairing a meeting held here at DC Office with representatives of school education, she said that efforts were underway to implement Chief Secretary Punjab's 18-point welfare agenda.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer, School Education, Director Colleges, President, Private School Association, Malik Naseem and other officers concerned.

Under the campaign 'Mah-e-Safai', educational institutions were being given top priority, she said and informed that on the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal, the students of public and private educational institutions across the division would be involved in a practical of cleaning their classroom with their teachers as training.

She said that to make cleaning a part of their daily lives, teachers would work with their students to clean the classrooms at least once a week. The purpose of this activity would be to highlight the importance of cleanliness and make it a habit, she added.

Anisha Hisham said that zebra crossings would also be marked at the roads outside all public and private educational institutions to avoid accidents while crossing the roads.

She instructed the authorities that regular duty of teachers should be assigned during off time of schools to help the children in crossing the roads.

Solid steps were also being taken to provide the missing facilities on an emergency basis in schools across the district, she added.