All-out efforts being made to bring back stranded Pakistanis from abroad: Aviation Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday said all-out efforts were being made to bring back all the Pakistanis stranded in different countries due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in an efficient manner.

Chairing a meeting here at the Aviation Division, he vowed to work tirelessly for safe and early return of the Pakistanis from abroad during the Holy month of Ramazan, a press release said.

The minister also reviewed the preventive measures being taken at airport to contain the spread of virus.

Sarwar assured the Aviation Officers of his complete support in performing their duties efficiently, adding he expected that the officers would work to best of their abilities in disposing of all the pending matters of the Division.

He acknowledged the limitations that the Division had been facing due to COVID-19 and encouraged the officers to continue working with utmost zeal. "It is our national duty to serve the countrymen, especially the Covid-19 affected people in the holy month of Ramazan."Aviation Secretary Hasan Nasir Jamy briefed the minister on different confronted issues.