All Out Efforts Being Made To Control Dengue Virus: DC

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:11 PM

All out efforts being made to control Dengue virus: DC

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :District administration was making all-out efforts to control Dengue virus, said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, he said mobile teams were visiting different areas to check dengue larva, adding, "all concerned departments should present their performance reports to control dengue regularly.

" The DC directed all the participants of the meeting to continue their dedicated efforts in this regard.

He directed officers concerned to create awareness among people for controlling dengue.

He said, "Punjab government is committed to control hazards of dengue fever by all means".

