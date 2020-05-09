All-out efforts being made to defeat coronavirus: MNA

Chairman Standing Committee for Defense, MNA Malik Jmad Ali has said that setting aside party interests we have to make efforts to defeat the pandemic of coronavirus in the wider interest of the nation

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Defense, MNA Malik Jmad Ali has said that setting aside party interests we have to make efforts to defeat the pandemic of coronavirus in the wider interest of the nation.

Addressing introducing training convention of Prime Minister's corona relief Tiger Force at Post Graduate Boys College the Chairman Standing Committee said that as a nation we should altogether fight against the epidemic coronavirus.

Amjad Ali Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had great expectation with the volunteers of Tiger Force adding that by setting exemplary traditions the members of Tiger Force have to serve the humanity indiscriminately for winning the confidence of prime minister.

On this occasion, parliamentary secretary for local bodies/MPA Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar said that coronavirus was not only the problem of Pakistan but it was international issue and in the critical situation we have to educate people by maintaining unity and discipline for avoiding its pernicious effects.

Prior to that, the Assistant Commissioner Farhan Mijtaba has briefed the volunteers about the code of conduct and duties.