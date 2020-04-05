UrduPoint.com
All Out Efforts Being Made To Distribute Ration Among Needy: Faisal Vawda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

All out efforts being made to distribute ration among needy: Faisal Vawda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Sunday said it was easy to impose lockdown but the big challenge was to help the daily wagers affected by the same.

Addressing a presser in his constituency, Faisal Vawda said all out efforts were being made to distribute ration among the deserving families and it was also being ensured that no one's self respect was hurt.

He added that he would distribute ration among the needy families and low paid people of his constituency in a systematic manner.

He paid tribute to the doctors, paramedical staff, police, rangers and Pakistan Army who were performing their duties in this difficult situation.

