All Out Efforts Being Made To Eliminate Curse Of Narcotics From Society: Azam Swati

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:25 PM

All out efforts being made to eliminate curse of narcotics from society: Azam Swati

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Swati Saturday said the government has taken all the needed steps to eliminate drugs from the society and elements in drug trade and peddling would be brought to court of law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Swati Saturday said the government has taken all the needed steps to eliminate drugs from the society and elements in drug trade and peddling would be brought to court of law.

He was addressing a ceremony in District Bar Abbottabad wherein fifty women lawyers were given laptops. The event was also addressed by Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing and President District Bar Association, Jehangeer Elahi.

The minister said that check post has been established at Torkham bordering point to control drug trafficking and strict action would be taken against those involved in narcotics smuggling.

He said that Chief Justice of Supreme Court Justice Gulzar has also constituted a five-member bench to deal narcotics cases that would help punishing big fishes involved in drug smuggling, adding the bench would help disposing 2250 cases relating to smuggling of contraband items.

Highlighting the importance of bench and bar, the minister said that delivery of speedy and inexpensive justice is dependent on their liaison and effective working.

Azam Swati also praised China for its diplomatic support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue and said relations between two neighbouring countries are time tested and strengthening with each passing day.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese ambassador said that his country is taking keen interest in development projects of Hazara owing to its importance as a gateway for trade with Central Asia.

He said that completion of second phase of Karakoram Highway would positively impact trade and economy of the region. He said that a Chinese language learning academy would be established in Abbottabad that would create employment opportunities for youth.

