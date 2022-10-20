All out efforts being made to ensure provision of necessary medicines to patients: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that government was making sincere efforts to ensure provision of necessary medicines to patients in the hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that government was making sincere efforts to ensure provision of necessary medicines to patients in the hospitals.

She said this while responding to questions related to Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department during Punjab Assembly's session which started two hours twenty two minutes behind its scheduled time of 3:00 pm. The Assembly proceedings started with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the Naat-e Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH) with Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan in the chair.

While responding to the question of MPA Naseem Farooqi, Dr Yasmin said that patients were getting medicines in outdoors and procurement of new medicines would be carried out from February.

She said now medicines were reaching in hospitals on time.

Thousands of people were benefiting from Sehat card, she added.

The Health minister said that patients were being treated without any discrimination.

Moreover, audit reports on the account of city district government Multan, city district government Faisalabad and public sector companies of Punjab (South), the special study on the service delivery of Faisalabad cattle market management company and Forensic audit report on Multan waste management company were also presented in the house.

Later, on completion of the agenda the Assembly session was adjourned till Wednesday 2:00 pm.