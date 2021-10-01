UrduPoint.com

All Out Efforts Being Made To Mitigate Impacts Of Increase In Price Of Commodities In International Market: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:03 PM

All out efforts being made to mitigate impacts of increase in price of commodities in international market: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the government was making all out efforts to mitigate the impact of increased prices of commodities in the international market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the government was making all out efforts to mitigate the impact of increased prices of commodities in the international market.

Talking to media persons outside Parliament House along with Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, he said that provinces had responsibility in controlling prices of commodities.

He said that in the provinces where PTI was in power concrete steps were being taken to control prices and strict action was being taken against profiteers.

He said that in Punjab, 20 kg bag of flour was available at Rs 1100 whereas in Sindh where the PPP was ruling for the past 13 years it was being sold at Rs 1400.

He said such a big difference in prices of edibles was proof of the inefficiency of the ruling PPP.

He said that the government was working on food security as ten new dams were being built by the present regime and over 13 million acre land would be irrigated.

He said presently only 50 million acre land was being irrigated which would be increased by new dams construction.

He said with production of new dams 10000 mega watts power would be added in the system which would help reduce power tariff.

He said that for the first time Pakistan has started producing olive which was being produced in Potohar, Waziristan and Balochistan.

He said that according to FAO report, inflation wise September 2021 was the costliest month in history.

He said that OPEC has been asked to increase oil production to stabilize price of petroleum products.

He said that despite all odds, the government was making all out efforts to minimise the impact of international inflation on the consumers.

He said that since January this year the government has continuously reduced sales tax on petroleum products.

He said that the PTI government first reduced sales tax on petrol from 17 per cent to 11.5 percent and now it has been reduced to 6.8 per cent.

He said if the government had not reduced taxes on petroleum products, their prices could have crossed the Rs 150 mark.

He said that the Federal Bureau of Revenue has collected Rs 186 billion revenue more than the target of Rs 1211 billion for the first quarter.

He said this was proof that Pakistan's economy was moving forward. He said when the PML-N came to power it increased sales tax on petroleum products to 17 per cent.

He said that 30 micro-finance institutions like wholesalers have been involved in providing loans to the youth under the Kamyab Jawan program.

He said that interest free loans under Kamyab Jawan program would be given in backward areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab and Sindh.

He said that 22 billion loan has been provided to 18,000 people under the Kamyab Jawan program, Farrukh Habib said.

He said that Rs 260 billion budget has been allocated for Ehsaas program, 50,000 students to be given scholarships.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Loan Petrol Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Shaukat Tarin Parliament Budget Oil Price January September Market Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

Performance is the only way to stay with the PCB, ..

Performance is the only way to stay with the PCB, Ramiz Raja warns all six coach ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia posts record virus deaths for fourth straig ..

Russia posts record virus deaths for fourth straight day

5 minutes ago
 Chinese investors keen to invest in Pakistan's agr ..

Chinese investors keen to invest in Pakistan's agri sector under CPEC

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Nord Stream 2 Launch: Different Scenari ..

Kremlin on Nord Stream 2 Launch: Different Scenarios Possible Due to German Gov' ..

5 minutes ago
 Deep Depression over Arabian Sea intensifies into ..

Deep Depression over Arabian Sea intensifies into Cyclonic Storm "Shaheen"

7 minutes ago
 Energy prices send eurozone inflation to highest l ..

Energy prices send eurozone inflation to highest level since 2008

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.