UrduPoint.com

All-out Efforts Being Made To Net Accused In Pirwadhai Madrasa Abuse Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 02:51 PM

All-out efforts being made to net accused in Pirwadhai madrasa abuse case

Rawalpindi police teams under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal were making all-out efforts to net the accused Mufti Shah Nawaz Ahmed allegedly involved in Pirwadhai Madrasa female student abuse and violence case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police teams under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal were making all-out efforts to net the accused Mufti Shah Nawaz Ahmed allegedly involved in Pirwadhai Madrasa female student abuse and violence case.

According to a police spokesman, the raids were conducted in Chakri, Hassanabdal, Mansehra and other areas to arrest the accused.

He informed that the brother of the accused namely Haq Nawaz, his nephew Hassan Nawaz, Deputy Amir of the madrasa, Owais and son of the administrator of madrasa namely Abdullah were rounded up and a case had also been registered against them for assisting the accused to escape.

He said further investigation was underway while staff of the seminary was also being interrogated.

The administrator of 'Jamia Zia ul Uloom,' Pir Syed Hussain ud Din Shah was also requested to cooperate for the arrest of the accused as the madrasa 'Tuba Zia ul Banat' is a subsidiary of 'Jamia Zia ul Uloom'.

Deputy Superintendent of Police City, visited the house of the victim and apprised her mother about progress in the case, he informed adding, the accused would be apprehended soon.

The spokesman informed that police respect the madaris but any kind of abuse or violence against seminary students would not be tolerated.

Mufti Shah Nawaz is teacher of 'Jamia Tuba Zia ul Banat' and allegedly involved in harassment and violence case of a female student.

On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Station House Officer Women police station along with a female police team also visited the madrassa 'Tuba Zia ul Banat' to investigate and ascertain if there is any other victim of any kind of abuse there.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Student Mansehra Rawalpindi Progress Women Mufti

Recent Stories

Thailand's Pattaya reopening likely to be postpone ..

Thailand's Pattaya reopening likely to be postponed as COVID-19 cases surge

5 minutes ago
 Nice authorities open probe into abandoned Ligue 1 ..

Nice authorities open probe into abandoned Ligue 1 match

5 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

5 minutes ago
 First woman on Paralympic refugee team urges other ..

First woman on Paralympic refugee team urges others to try sport

5 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Accuses Warsaw of Creating Border Confl ..

Lukashenko Accuses Warsaw of Creating Border Conflict Between Belarus, Poland

8 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.