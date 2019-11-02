'All-out efforts being made to promote education, provide better healthcare'

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Mamoon Jaffar Tarar and MNA Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhatti on Friday said that all-out efforts were being made to promote education, provide better healthcare to the masses as well as provision of infrastructures in the district by spending billions of rupees during the next few years

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ):Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Mamoon Jaffar Tarar and MNA Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhatti on Friday said that all-out efforts were being made to promote education, provide better healthcare to the masses as well as provision of infrastructures in the district by spending billions of rupees during the next few years.

Addressing a joint press conference in the Press Club Hafizabad, flanked by local PTI leaders including Ch. Sikandar Nawaz Bhatti, Ahmad Bilal Tarar, Sheikh Muhammad Amjad and Gul Nawaz Phool Awan, he said that sub-campus of Government College University Faisalabad had been set up in Hafizabad and admission had been started on Kassoki road, adding, the provincial government had allotted 118 kanals and 18 marlas land between Jhang Branch and Rakh Branch canals near here where campus would be constructed at the cost of billions of rupees.

They further said that in order to provide better health facilities to the masses, 33 out of 34 Basic Health Units and DHQ Hospital were being upgraded, adding, NADRA office had been established in Jalalpur Bhattian, Kaleke Mandi and Vanike Tarar and Kassoki would also be provided NADRA Office to facilitate the public of remote areas to get their CNICs at their doorsteps.

They said that 300 acres of state land had been retrieved from the unlawful occupants during the past one year. A girls college was being set up in Kolo Tarar and more schools would be set up in remote villages.

In order to provide basic amenities to the villagers of remote areas union councils of Vanike Tarar and Rasulpur Tarar would be upgraded to Town Committees, they added.

Replying to a question, they said that conditions in the DHQ and Trauma Centre would be further improved and specialist doctors would be posted, adding that more dialysis machines had been provided in the hospital. They assured that more machinery was being provided to the Municipal Committee Hafizabad for ensuring better sanitary conditions in the city.

They were striving hard to promote education in the district by opening dozens of more educational institutions in the district, they added.

They said that Hafizabad would be made model city in collaboration with World Bank in a phased programme by spending billions of rupees.

Regarding dilapidated condition of different roads in the district, they said that repair and carpeting of about 90 kilometer roads had been started.

They lashed out at former federal minister for Health Saira Afzal Tarar for her failure to upgrade any hospital or set up any new hospital in the district during her five-year tenure. They said that she indulged in massive corruption for increasing the prices of medicines and to set up medical colleges in different places. They warned her and his colleagues to refrain from levelling allegations and abusive language. They said that corruption cases against her were being probed by the NAB.