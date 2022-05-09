UrduPoint.com

All-out Efforts Being Made To Protect Citizens' Lives, Properties: IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 04:10 PM

All-out efforts being made to protect citizens' lives, properties: IGP

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday said all-out efforts were being made to protect lives and properties of the citizens in the Federal Capital.

He made these remarks during the "Khuli Kacheri" (open court) which had become a main feature of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police as a part of the community policing efforts.

During the "Khuli Kacheri", which held here at the Central police office, the IGP listened to the issues of public as well as police officials and directed the officials concerned for their resolution on priority.

On Monday, Ahsan also listened to the citizens and police officials' problems and marked their complaints to the officers concerned, besides passing directions for their resolutions in time.

Some 27 citizens and police officials attended the khuli kachehri wherein the IGP gave warning to SHO Bhara Kahu for not arresting the accused involved in a registered case.

He also strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit. "No laxity will be tolerated in this regard" he added.

Ahsan Younas emphasized that Islamabad police were committed to resolve the public grievances on priority and on merit. "We are public servants and to secure the life and property of the citizens is our foremost priority" the IGP maintained.

He further stated that a massive campaign against drug menace and land grabbers was in full swing.

The IGP directed all the police officials to adopt courteous attitude with the complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.

