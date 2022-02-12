All out efforts being made to provide quality health facilities: Dr Yasmin

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government is making all out efforts to provide standard health facilities to the masses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government is making all out efforts to provide standard health facilities to the masses.

She was speaking as chief guest to the participants of a conference organized by Pakistan academy of Family Physicians (PAFP) held at a local hotel here on Saturday.

Dr Yasmin said the Punjab health department was tackling the coronavirus pandemic in a systematic way and the entire world had appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan government against the it. She said that businesses remained open during the smart lockdown due to the successful strategy devised by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that the coronavirus had affected Pakistan lesser than the rest of the world. She said that the government had introduced Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Cards (NPQSC) across the country.

Dr Yasmin said that the government was planning to introduce out door services through the NPQSC besides the already provided indoor facilities.

She said that the health cards would be provided to all citizens of the province by March 31. "Critics of the NPQSC should ask benefits of the card from people," she said.

About polio, she said that not a single case had been reported in the province for the last 18 months.

She said that the PTI government was spending each penny on the people honestly.

Dr Yasmin said that the government was taking steps to ease the services of general practitioners. She said that interest free loan of Rs 320 million had been given to the doctors and health experts through the Punjab Health Foundation (PHF). She informed that a summary of endowment fund for the PHF had been sent for approval. She said that no past government spent such a great amount on health as the PTI government was spending on this sector.

Punjab education Minister Murad Raas, President PMA (Lahore Chapter) Professor Dr Ashraf Nizami and a large number of doctors attended the conference.