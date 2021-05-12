UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Out Efforts Being Made To Reduce Crime In Capital City: SSP

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 02:02 AM

All out efforts being made to reduce crime in capital city: SSP

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Islamabad, operations, Mustafa Tanvir Tuesday said the capital police was making all out efforts to reduce crime in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Islamabad, operations, Mustafa Tanvir Tuesday said the capital police was making all out efforts to reduce crime in the city.

All the station house officers (SHOs) were asked for renewed efforts against criminal activities, he said in a statement issued here.

He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.

Meanwhile, a police team under the supervision of DSP Sajjad Bukari arrested a wanted member of a bike lifter gang identified as Asad Ali and recovered two stolen motorbikes from him.

It also arrested an accused Kamran and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Similarly, Nilore police arrested an accused Aneeq and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala police arrested two suspects Abdul Waheed and Shahbaz, recovering two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Likewise, Shahzad Town police arrested an accused Mohib Khan and recovered 420 gram heroin from him. Industrial-Area police held a suspect Gul zubair and recovered 315 gram hashish from him.

The separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation underway.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Asad Ali Criminals All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.