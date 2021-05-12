All out efforts being made to reduce crime in capital city: SSP

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Islamabad, operations, Mustafa Tanvir Tuesday said the capital police was making all out efforts to reduce crime in the city

All the station house officers (SHOs) were asked for renewed efforts against criminal activities, he said in a statement issued here.

He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.

Meanwhile, a police team under the supervision of DSP Sajjad Bukari arrested a wanted member of a bike lifter gang identified as Asad Ali and recovered two stolen motorbikes from him.

It also arrested an accused Kamran and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Similarly, Nilore police arrested an accused Aneeq and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala police arrested two suspects Abdul Waheed and Shahbaz, recovering two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Likewise, Shahzad Town police arrested an accused Mohib Khan and recovered 420 gram heroin from him. Industrial-Area police held a suspect Gul zubair and recovered 315 gram hashish from him.

The separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation underway.