All Out Efforts Being Made To Regulate Traffic On Murree Road

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

All out efforts being made to regulate traffic on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar said wrong parking is creating hurdles and directed the officials to take strict action against wrong parked vehicles to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated he said adding the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic congestion problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters will also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

More Stories From Pakistan

