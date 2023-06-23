Open Menu

All-out Efforts Being Made To Resolve Complaints Of Overseas Pakistan: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Friday said that the government was making all-out efforts to resolve complaints of the overseas Pakistanis.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division along with the Commissioner Overseas Punjab, Syed Khadim Abbas presided over a meeting organized here to address complaints of the Overseas Pakistanis.

Director General, Overseas Pakistanis Mirza Naseer Inayat, Director Police Matters, Imtiaz Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Nabil Sindhu and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The cooperation of Overseas Pakistanis is indispensable to get the country out of the current critical economic situation, the Commissioner said.

The government was trying to resolve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis on priority basis, Liaquat Ali Chatha said.

The Commissioner informed that July 15 was fixed a deadline for resolution of pending grievances in Rawalpindi Division, adding, instead of prolonging the revenue complaints by referring them to the courts, the revenue officers should solve them on their own.

Out of total 2,588 complaints received in Rawalpindi Division 1956 had been resolved while 480 were still pending, the meeting was informed in a briefing.

District Rawalpindi received 1446 complaints out of which 975 had been resolved.

Similarly, out of 311 complaints of the overseas Pakistanis received in Attock district, 255 were addressed.

Out of total 622 complaints submitted in Jhelum District, 533 were resolved while out of total 209 complaints received in District Chakwal, 193 were addressed.

Syed Khadim Abbas on the occasion directed the authorities concerned to resolve complaints of the Overseas Pakistanis and provide relief to them within shortest possible time frame.

There is no room for any delay in cases of the Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Khadim Abbas said adding, the cases in the jurisdiction of the administration should be resolved on priority basis.

He further said that the cases which were pending in the courts since long should specially be followed up and the solution should be assured as soon as possible.

According to the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, the DG said, the pending cases should be disposed of within the prescribed period i.e. 30 days.

