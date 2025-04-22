Open Menu

All Out Efforts Being Made To Strengthen Democratic System: Minister Of State For Law And Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 11:43 PM

All out efforts being made to strengthen democratic system: Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that all out efforts are being made to strengthen democratic system in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that all out efforts are being made to strengthen democratic system in the country.

We are working with coalition partners to bring improvement in democratic index, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about political role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that PTI founder should adopt democratic attitude for resolving political issues.

He said that PTI didn’t like to talk with major political parties. He said that PTI has divided into different groups and sister of PTI founder was trying to grab all the powers of party, he added.

To a question about focus of the government, he said that government is focusing on addressing the challenges being faced

the country including terrorism.

Recent Stories

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

2 minutes ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

2 minutes ago
 Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of pol ..

Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

2 minutes ago
 Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade o ..

Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..

2 minutes ago
 All out efforts being made to strengthen democrati ..

All out efforts being made to strengthen democratic system: Minister of State fo ..

3 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street cri ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street crime suspect

3 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan feli ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Zimbabwe's 45th Indepe ..

3 minutes ago
 Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

3 minutes ago
 Govt achieve economic stability through consistent ..

Govt achieve economic stability through consistent policies: Hanif Abbasi

3 minutes ago
 M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project to be inclu ..

M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project to be included in PSDP for FY 2025-26: NA ..

12 minutes ago
 Abul Hasan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ ..

Abul Hasan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ, QPC

12 minutes ago
 Punjab govt fully active in protecting farmers' ri ..

Punjab govt fully active in protecting farmers' rights: Punjab Information Minis ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan