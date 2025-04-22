- Home
All Out Efforts Being Made To Strengthen Democratic System: Minister Of State For Law And Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that all out efforts are being made to strengthen democratic system in the country.
We are working with coalition partners to bring improvement in democratic index, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about political role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that PTI founder should adopt democratic attitude for resolving political issues.
He said that PTI didn’t like to talk with major political parties. He said that PTI has divided into different groups and sister of PTI founder was trying to grab all the powers of party, he added.
To a question about focus of the government, he said that government is focusing on addressing the challenges being faced
the country including terrorism.
