All Out Efforts For Provision Of Relief To Common Man: Tarin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 11:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to common man.

The government has given subsidy on different food items, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is a challenge to overcome inflation and for this, steps have been taken to achieve the objectives, he stated.

The sensitive price index is moving down, he said. pakistan stock exchange is showing upward trend, he added. Commenting on Reko Diq case, he said the incumbent government has saved eleven billion Dollars of Pakistan by resolving the Reko Diq issue.

In reply to a question about International Monetary Funds programs, he said, we didn't have any issue regarding funds with IMF.

