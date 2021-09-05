All-out efforts made to improve quality of education: Governor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said all-out efforts were being made to improve the quality of education to meet the challenges of the modern era with trained manpower and knowledge-based economy.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

He said that under the US Knowledge Corridor and the Higher Education Commission, students were being provided opportunities to study abroad that would help them learn from other experiences. He said that the cooperation with United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) had been revived. As a result, the Center for Advanced Studies which was established in the UAF will emerge in a better way. He said that during his visit to the United States, he had taken steps to enhance cooperation between the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and the University of California, Davis.

He urged the scientists of the university to play their due role in increasing the yield per acre, providing the best seeds, profitable agriculture and acquainting the farmers with modern technology.

He said that agriculture was being given top priority at the government level. He said that more than 60 percent of the population of Pakistan was associated with agriculture which was directly linked to poverty alleviation. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, said that the revival of the Center for Advanced Studies would enhance agriculture development due to modern research and agricultural trends. He congratulated the Governor Punjab on reviving Center for Advanced Studies. He said revolutionary measures were being taken at the government level to stabilize agricultural development and increase production per acre. This will ensure adequate food availability for the growing population. He said that increase in support price for wheat had improved the economic condition of farmers. He further said that thousands of saplings had been planted in the Agricultural University under the Prime Minister's Ten billion Tree Programme. He said that the UAF was launching home gardening projects across the province, which would provide organic food to the people. It will also help in achieving food security, he added.