All-out efforts made to provide relief to citizens: DIG

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur Range, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Monday held Khuli Katchery to address complaints of the citizens at his office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur Range, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Monday held Khuli Katchery to address complaints of the citizens at his office.

The citizens belonging to Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts appeared in the Khuli Katchery and filed their applications.

The DIG directed the police officers concerned to complete inquiries within the shortest possible time frame and send reports. All-out efforts should be made to provide relief to the citizens, he said adding, police were making efforts to ensure merit and dispensation of justice at the police station level.

The DIG Sukkur said that all possible steps are being taken to further improve the quality of policing.

