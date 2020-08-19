UrduPoint.com
All-out Efforts To Avoid Traffic Jams

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:03 PM

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo Wednesday directed traffic police to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on city roads, especially during the holy month of Muhrram-ul-Harram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo Wednesday directed traffic police to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on city roads, especially during the holy month of Muhrram-ul-Harram.

According to the press note, he directed Traffic Police Sukkur to make special arrangements to control traffic on city roads, aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

He directed to devise a comprehensive traffic plan to avert traffic jams as well ensure deployment of traffic officials in rush areas to manage traffic with special arrangements for Muharram.

