UrduPoint.com

All-out Efforts To Avoid Traffic Jams Ensures, Says SSP Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 06:36 PM

All-out efforts to avoid traffic jams ensures, says SSP Sukkur

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik has said that the traffic police have been directed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on city roads, especially during Ramzan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik has said that the traffic police have been directed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on city roads, especially during Ramzan.

He said the Traffic Police Sukkur has made special arrangements to control traffic on city roads, aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

He said that a comprehensive traffic plan has been devised in this regard which was being implemented in order to avert traffic jams.

He said that all the available traffic officials would be deployed at various places to manage traffic, with special arrangements for Ramazan Dasterkhawans and Ramazan Sasta Bazaars of Sukkur city.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Sukkur All

Recent Stories

EU raids Gazprom's German offices in antitrust pro ..

EU raids Gazprom's German offices in antitrust probe

15 seconds ago
 Teachers responsible for creation of the architect ..

Teachers responsible for creation of the architects of the nation: Administrator ..

16 seconds ago
 OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output increase despite ..

OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output increase despite Western pressure

20 seconds ago
 China-Pakistan to expand practical cooperation in ..

China-Pakistan to expand practical cooperation in various fields: Defense Spokes ..

21 seconds ago
 Chief Secretary Sindh visits mausoleum of Quaid-e- ..

Chief Secretary Sindh visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

3 minutes ago
 US Consumer Inflation Up 6.4% in Year to February ..

US Consumer Inflation Up 6.4% in Year to February From 6% in January - Commerce ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.