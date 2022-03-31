All-out efforts to avoid traffic jams ensures, says SSP Sukkur

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik has said that the traffic police have been directed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on city roads, especially during Ramzan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik has said that the traffic police have been directed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on city roads, especially during Ramzan.

He said the Traffic Police Sukkur has made special arrangements to control traffic on city roads, aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

He said that a comprehensive traffic plan has been devised in this regard which was being implemented in order to avert traffic jams.

He said that all the available traffic officials would be deployed at various places to manage traffic, with special arrangements for Ramazan Dasterkhawans and Ramazan Sasta Bazaars of Sukkur city.