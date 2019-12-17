UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All-out Efforts To Be Made For Resolution Of Business Community Issues: Chief Secretary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:48 PM

All-out efforts to be made for resolution of business community issues: Chief Secretary

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Tuesday assured the business community that all-out efforts would be made to redress their genuine grievances on priority basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Tuesday assured the business community that all-out efforts would be made to redress their genuine grievances on priority basis.

The chief secretary was presiding over a meeting of 28 members on "Industrial Liaison Committee (ILC)" at his office, said a statement.

The meeting discussed issues being faced by the 9 industrial and trade estates and 17 small industrial units of the provinces. Industrialists have expressed their concerns over infrastructure of industrial areas and other problems being by the industrialists.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Secretary Industries and Managing Director Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) to prepare separate PC-1 for the development of the industrial areas. "The objective of the meeting of the ILC is to resolve issues confronted by the Trade & Industry; take effective measures for their earlier resolution and facilitating the business community with a view to increase economic activity in the province" said the Chief Secretary.

He also stated that the industrial community of Karachi should visit Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Khairpur for establishing new industries there.

Law and order situation and road infrastructure in Sindh have improved.

During the meeting, a member of Larkana Chamber of Commerce demanded of government to declare Larkana as a special economic zone, on this the Chief Secretary directed Secretary Investment to move a proposal for Chief Minister Sindh in this regard.

ILC was constituted by the Sindh Government under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh and consisting of the Secretaries / Senior Officials of all the important Departments / Agencies and representatives of Sindh based Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Associations of Trade & Industry.

The meeting was attended by the Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Labor Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Secretary Investment Syed Najam Shah, Secretary Industries Naseem Ghani Sahito, Secretary Energy Musaddiq A. Khan. SITE Managing Director Mehdi Shah, Managing Director KWSB Assadulah Khan, Noor Ahmed Khan Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Karachi and representatives of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce, Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, Larkana Chamber of Commerce and others.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Resolution Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Business Chambers Of Commerce Visit Road Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Khairpur SITE Chamber Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Four injured in grenade attack

3 minutes ago

Cricket: South Africa Invitation XI v England scor ..

3 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister to outlaw Brexit extension beyon ..

3 minutes ago

Utility stores raise oil, ghee prices second time ..

3 minutes ago

Poor security measures: Unidentified woman makes e ..

9 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Italian Ambassador

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.