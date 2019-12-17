All-out efforts to be made for resolution of business community issues: Chief Secretary

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Tuesday assured the business community that all-out efforts would be made to redress their genuine grievances on priority basis.

The chief secretary was presiding over a meeting of 28 members on "Industrial Liaison Committee (ILC)" at his office, said a statement.

The meeting discussed issues being faced by the 9 industrial and trade estates and 17 small industrial units of the provinces. Industrialists have expressed their concerns over infrastructure of industrial areas and other problems being by the industrialists.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Secretary Industries and Managing Director Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) to prepare separate PC-1 for the development of the industrial areas. "The objective of the meeting of the ILC is to resolve issues confronted by the Trade & Industry; take effective measures for their earlier resolution and facilitating the business community with a view to increase economic activity in the province" said the Chief Secretary.

He also stated that the industrial community of Karachi should visit Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Khairpur for establishing new industries there.

Law and order situation and road infrastructure in Sindh have improved.

During the meeting, a member of Larkana Chamber of Commerce demanded of government to declare Larkana as a special economic zone, on this the Chief Secretary directed Secretary Investment to move a proposal for Chief Minister Sindh in this regard.

ILC was constituted by the Sindh Government under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh and consisting of the Secretaries / Senior Officials of all the important Departments / Agencies and representatives of Sindh based Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Associations of Trade & Industry.

The meeting was attended by the Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Labor Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Secretary Investment Syed Najam Shah, Secretary Industries Naseem Ghani Sahito, Secretary Energy Musaddiq A. Khan. SITE Managing Director Mehdi Shah, Managing Director KWSB Assadulah Khan, Noor Ahmed Khan Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Karachi and representatives of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce, Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, Larkana Chamber of Commerce and others.