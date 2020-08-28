UrduPoint.com
All Out Efforts To Be Made To Call Nawaz Back To Pakistan: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:18 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the incumbent government would take all possible steps to call ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan for ensuring rule of law

Nawaz Sharif had been giving false statement and hoodwinking the nation on many occasions, he said while talking in a private television channel program.

The physician who were treating Nawaz Sharif, had made forgery in the documents to send him abroad for medical treatment, he alleged.

The court and government had granted the permission to Nawaz Sharif to enjoy health facility in London on humanitarian and medical grounds, he added.

He said this was a crucial matter and the government would ensure supremacy of law in the country at all cost.

He alleged that Dr Tahir Shamsi was treating Nawaz Sharif and preparing the medical reports.

To a question about action against the responsible elements, he said the relevant institution would take up the issue regarding fake medical reports of Nawaz Sharif.

