All-out efforts to be made to complete delivery of Negahban Ramazan Package in first 'Ashra'

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak Wednesday said that the administration would make all-out efforts to complete delivery process of Negahban Ramazan Package in the first 'Ashra' of the holy month.

He said that the administration had made all the arrangements for smooth delivery of Negahban Ramadan package at the doorsteps of the deserving people.

The commissioner said that the citizens could file any kind of complaint in relation to Ramadan package on the social media account of the commissioner Rawalpindi, adding, immediate steps would be taken for redressal of the complaints.

The target of each district had been set, he said and informed that a daily target of 12,604 households was set for Rawalpindi district.

Similarly, the targets were also for other districts of the division including 4,785 for Attock, 3,723 for Jhelum, 3,863 for Chakwal and 396 for Murree, he added.

The main purpose to distribute Negahban package at the doorsteps of the deserving citizens is to provide relief to the citizens.

Strict monitoring of the Negahban Ramazan package was being conducted, he informed.

However, if the citizens have any complaints in this process, instead of visiting any office, they should send their complaints on the social media account of Commissioner Rawalpindi along with proper information, Engr. Aamir Khattak said adding, immediate action would be taken on all legitimate complaints.