Open Menu

All-out Efforts To Be Made To Complete Delivery Of Negahban Ramazan Package In First 'Ashra'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM

All-out efforts to be made to complete delivery of Negahban Ramazan Package in first 'Ashra'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak Wednesday said that the administration would make all-out efforts to complete delivery process of Negahban Ramazan Package in the first 'Ashra' of the holy month.

He said that the administration had made all the arrangements for smooth delivery of Negahban Ramadan package at the doorsteps of the deserving people.

The commissioner said that the citizens could file any kind of complaint in relation to Ramadan package on the social media account of the commissioner Rawalpindi, adding, immediate steps would be taken for redressal of the complaints.

The target of each district had been set, he said and informed that a daily target of 12,604 households was set for Rawalpindi district.

Similarly, the targets were also for other districts of the division including 4,785 for Attock, 3,723 for Jhelum, 3,863 for Chakwal and 396 for Murree, he added.

The main purpose to distribute Negahban package at the doorsteps of the deserving citizens is to provide relief to the citizens.

Strict monitoring of the Negahban Ramazan package was being conducted, he informed.

However, if the citizens have any complaints in this process, instead of visiting any office, they should send their complaints on the social media account of Commissioner Rawalpindi along with proper information, Engr. Aamir Khattak said adding, immediate action would be taken on all legitimate complaints.

Related Topics

Murree Social Media Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock All Ramadan

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for ..

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct

38 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named offic ..

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final

57 minutes ago
 Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No. ..

Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

22 minutes ago
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under P ..

Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..

22 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

22 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

22 minutes ago
 NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accre ..

NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’

23 minutes ago
 Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Ban ..

Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint

23 minutes ago
 Match officials for playoffs, final announced

Match officials for playoffs, final announced

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan