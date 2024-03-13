- Home
- Pakistan
- All-out efforts to be made to complete delivery of Negahban Ramazan Package in first 'Ashra'
All-out Efforts To Be Made To Complete Delivery Of Negahban Ramazan Package In First 'Ashra'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak Wednesday said that the administration would make all-out efforts to complete delivery process of Negahban Ramazan Package in the first 'Ashra' of the holy month.
He said that the administration had made all the arrangements for smooth delivery of Negahban Ramadan package at the doorsteps of the deserving people.
The commissioner said that the citizens could file any kind of complaint in relation to Ramadan package on the social media account of the commissioner Rawalpindi, adding, immediate steps would be taken for redressal of the complaints.
The target of each district had been set, he said and informed that a daily target of 12,604 households was set for Rawalpindi district.
Similarly, the targets were also for other districts of the division including 4,785 for Attock, 3,723 for Jhelum, 3,863 for Chakwal and 396 for Murree, he added.
The main purpose to distribute Negahban package at the doorsteps of the deserving citizens is to provide relief to the citizens.
Strict monitoring of the Negahban Ramazan package was being conducted, he informed.
However, if the citizens have any complaints in this process, instead of visiting any office, they should send their complaints on the social media account of Commissioner Rawalpindi along with proper information, Engr. Aamir Khattak said adding, immediate action would be taken on all legitimate complaints.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar
NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’
Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint
Match officials for playoffs, final announced
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to hold IT training for youngsters at district level7 minutes ago
-
Commission agents asked to open fruit, vegetables auction at low price to benefit people7 minutes ago
-
Three bike lifters held, stolen motorbikes recovered7 minutes ago
-
300 faithful to observe Aitekaf at Faisal Masjid8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits model bazaar at Jauharabad8 minutes ago
-
KP CM condemns firing on cop in Kulachi8 minutes ago
-
NUML Professors remembered17 minutes ago
-
Rescue team provide help to DSP, two personnel in accident17 minutes ago
-
AIOU uploads merit lists of M Phil and PhD programs17 minutes ago
-
Danish envoy discusses wastewater treatment plant with DC17 minutes ago
-
Admin taking solid steps to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp17 minutes ago
-
DC conducts inspection of markets, imposes heavy fines on profiteers17 minutes ago