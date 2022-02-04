UrduPoint.com

All Out Efforts To Be Made To Increase Revenue Of PR: Swati

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has said that all out efforts will be made to increase revenue of the railways.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at the PR Headquarters here on Friday.

He said that professionals should be hired from an open market if needed for betterment of the department,adding that a vivid change in the performance of the department was his desire.

He directed the officers to serve the nation with dedication and commitment.

The minister ordered the officers to take effective steps for the removal of hurdles on tracks and adopt a strategy to curb a trend of bogus passes and ticket dodgers.

He ordered to present a report to the ministry about revenue on weekly bases.

The minister directed the executive director Pakistan Railways Advisory and Consultancy Services Limited (PRACS), a sister organization of the railways, to work with freedom for betterment of the department.

The minister said that the best practices of international level should be followed to put the department on way to progress.

Earlier, the minister was given briefing about performance and future projects ofthe PRACS, train safety, installation of electric metres with the help of Wapda andmatters of the PR signal system.

