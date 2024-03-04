All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to people: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Monday said that all-out efforts would be made to provide relief to the people and all the welfare projects of the city would be completed within stipulated time frame.

The Commissioner along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Geelani chaired an introductory meeting with the newly elected 23 Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of Punjab elected from Rawalpindi Division.

He said all the welfare projects of the city would be completed in time along with elected members of provincial assembly.

“Our commitment is to provide relief to the people with the help of the political leaders,” the Commissioner said.

The administration and the elected representatives would play their constructive role to solve the problems of the people, he added.

Engr. Aamir Khattak said that the Primary responsibility of the administration is to serve the people.

The suggestions of the newly elected members of the provincial assembly would also be utilized for the completion of all the projects including Rawalpindi Ring Road and Dadocha Dam projects, the Commissioner informed.

He said that practical steps would be taken in the light of the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

All the stakeholders were playing their practical role in the implementation of the public welfare projects, he said adding, no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The Commissioner said that every officer had been instructed to give a timeline on the files coming to him. It should be ensured that there is no unnecessary delay in any work, he instructed the officers.

The newly elected representatives should also be part of the process to ensure transparency of the Ramazan package, he said.

He urged the MPAs to go to the field and monitor distribution of the Ramazan package and in case of any deficiency, the issue could be brought to the notice of the administration so that the problem could be addressed immediately.

The meeting also discussed the cleanliness arrangements in the city, measures to eliminate littering and encroachments.

The MPAs on the occasion said that all-out efforts would be made for the public welfare while fully cooperating with the administration.

Earlier, the Commissioner congratulated the newly elected MPAs and expressed his best wishes for them.