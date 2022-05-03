All out efforts to be made to strengthen economy, national institutions: Shazia

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Merri on Tuesday said that the government would make all out efforts to strengthen economy and national institutions.

All available resources would be utilized to eradicate poverty, she said while talking to a private television channel. Commenting on Imran Khan's politics, she said Imran had been involved in violating constitutional laws. She said that no conspiracy was hatched to topple the last regime. She said, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership was removed through no-confidence move.

Criticizing the leadership of PTI, the minister said that Pakistan's economy and other institutions had affected due to weak policies of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, talking to private television channel, Member National Assembly (MNA), Shahida Akhtar Ali said that there is need to work on election reforms so that free and fair elections could be conducted in a proper manner. She hoped that ruling government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, would evolve a comprehensive strategy to provide relief to poor people. Member National Assembly of PML-N, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said, we will have to address the challenges to steer country out of the crisis. She said the people had been facing trouble for the last four years.

She said that the PML-N government is taking steps to improve life of common man.