All Out Efforts To Control Dengue, Says Special Secretary Health
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Special Secretary of Health, Muhammad Iqbal on Friday stressed utilizing all resources to control dengue fever.
He directed the concerned authorities to further speed up the efforts and surveillance activities along with ongoing campaigns in this regard.
The special secretary remarked this during a meeting presided over by him on the anti-dengue campaign which was held at DC Office.
During the meeting, the dengue situation and other related administrative issues were reviewed.
The chair was apprised that the work is being done on a large scale in the entire district.
The secretary directed the administration that any dengue suspect should be admitted to the hospital till his medical reports become negative.
"Take timely action, give a speedy response to dengue cases, spray properly on affected areas", he said.
The special secretary emphasized on paying special focus on high-risk union councils with targeted dengue surveillance teams.
He appreciated health authorities' deployment of officers and personnel of relevant institutions for monitoring is commendable.
Earlier, DC Hassan Waqar briefed the chair that 131 patients have been confirmed to date since Jan 2024 which is less than those in last year's 299 dengue patients. He informed that 97 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals whereas 33 dengue patients were under treatment in different hospitals.
The deputy commissioner informed the meeting that FIRs were registered against 2392 persons for violation of dengue SOPs, 1911 challans were issued and 647 commercial buildings were sealed. A fine of Rs. 1.2 million has been imposed for the violations, he said.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Zunaira Aftab, Assistant Commissioners, CEO of Health, DDHOs and other relevant departments.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA organizes rally in connection with Defence Day1 minute ago
-
Defense and Martyrs Day Celebration at PBF International College H-9, Islamabad1 minute ago
-
ANF arrests two drug dealers with 2 kg Ice2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to martyrs of country2 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 59th Defense Day of Pakistan with enthusiasm2 minutes ago
-
Education ministry appoints Zahid Munir as Scholar in Tehran University2 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits Capt Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed mausoleum, lays wreath11 minutes ago
-
Economic indicators turned positive due to consistent policies: Ahsan Iqbal31 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs on Defence & Martyr's Day32 minutes ago
-
Senator Azam Nazeer commends Meta's role in advancing 'Child Protection and Privacy' initiatives32 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously passed 'Defence Day' resolution41 minutes ago
-
Balochistan government striving hard to eradicate polio virus: Shakeel Qadir42 minutes ago