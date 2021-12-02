UrduPoint.com

All Out Efforts To Ensure Women Empowerment In Balochistan: Dr. Rubaba Buledi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Women Parliamentarians Forum, Women Ombudsman Secretariat and FDI Pakistan have agreed to take joint steps for effective implementation of anti-harassment laws and code of conduct in the workplaces in Balochistan.

Women Parliamentarians Forum's Chairperson Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and head of the Forum for Dignity Initiatives (FDI) Pakistan Azami Yaqoob met with Provincial Women Ombudsman Sabira islam on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of anti-harassment laws in Balochistan and to provide a safe and conducive environment for women in the workplaces gave suggestions for improvement.

On the occasion, Provincial Women Ombudsman Sabira Islam said that a conducive and safe environment should be created in all government and private offices of Balochistan and places where women would be working.

Therefore, the code of conduct of the Provincial Women Ombudsman Secretariat has been posted in a clear place and instructions have been given to set up committees for its implementation, she said.

She said that in the context of tribal traditions of Balochistan, the affected women have to face strict social attitudes and difficulties in taking action under anti-harassment laws.

Efforts are being made to provide all possible legal assistance to the affected women keeping in view their privacy, she added.

Sabira Islam also appreciated the offer of cooperation from Women Parliamentarians Forum Balochistan and FDI and hoped that the implementation of anti-harassment laws and code of conduct would yield effective results under comprehensive measures.

On the occasion, Chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Forum Dr. Rubaba Khan Baludi while praising the performance and initiatives of Provincial Women Ombudsman Sabira Islam in Balochistan said that legal action against those involved in serious moral crime like harassment would discourage and root out such incidents from the area.

She said that the Balochistan Assembly was working on effective legislation for the collective welfare of women including protection of women saying member of provincial assembly (MPAs) women are committed to continuing the legislation to empower women in Balochistan economically and in the decision-making process.

On the occasion, FDI Pakistan's head Azami Yaqoob said her organization would provide all possible support for the proposed feasible projects including Awareness and Training of Trainers.

