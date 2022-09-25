All-out efforts to make 'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign success: CEO LWMC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The operation teams of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) are working day and night to make 'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign of commissioner Lahore a success.

According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, phase-wise zero waste operation was going on under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rafia Haider.

Since the beginning of the campaign, six towns including Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Gulberg Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, Samnabad Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Ravi Town had been made zero-waste and 57,309 tons of waste had been disposed of in an environment-friendly manner.

To maintain the beauty and to save the luster of the historic city from tarnishing, special cleaning operations were being carried out in Lahore, she added.

During the special operation, 5,384 tons of waste had been disposed of from Allama Iqbal town and 2,594 tons of waste from Ravi town.

Special cleaning arrangements were ensured around mosques, educational institutions and hospitals, she added.

She said all resources were being utilised to provide the best sanitation facilities to the citizens.

The CEO said that along with the Shining and Green Lahore campaign, cleaning operations were also under way in the city on a daily basis and all the machinery was active for picking up waste and disposing of it.

Rafia Haider said that the staff and machinery of LWMC were taking extraordinary measures regarding the cleanliness of city and operation would continue till the successful zero-waste operation in all the nine towns.

She issued instructions to ensure the attendance of all workers in the field.