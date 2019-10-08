All-out efforts to provide free health facilities: Punjab Energy minister Dr Akhtar Malik

Punjab Energy minister Dr Akhtar Malik said the government was making coordinated efforts to provide free healthcare facilities to people of deserving strata of society across the regio

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Energy minister Dr Akhtar Malik said the government was making coordinated efforts to provide free healthcare facilities to people of deserving strata of society across the region.

Addressing a ceremony organized in area 18/MR on Tuesday, he said all basic health units were being upgraded, adding these were being equipped with necessary medical requirements.

He said new survey for provision of Health cards would also be launched in near future.

He said deserving people were benefiting from health facilities through different public and private medical institutions and assured that people of rural areas would be offered advanced health care facilities at their doorstep.