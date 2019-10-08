UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All-out Efforts To Provide Free Health Facilities: Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:29 PM

All-out efforts to provide free health facilities: Punjab Energy minister Dr Akhtar Malik

Punjab Energy minister Dr Akhtar Malik said the government was making coordinated efforts to provide free healthcare facilities to people of deserving strata of society across the regio

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Energy minister Dr Akhtar Malik said the government was making coordinated efforts to provide free healthcare facilities to people of deserving strata of society across the region.

Addressing a ceremony organized in area 18/MR on Tuesday, he said all basic health units were being upgraded, adding these were being equipped with necessary medical requirements.

He said new survey for provision of Health cards would also be launched in near future.

He said deserving people were benefiting from health facilities through different public and private medical institutions and assured that people of rural areas would be offered advanced health care facilities at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Punjab All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen

16 minutes ago

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

29 minutes ago

NAB, Karachi recovers 1,191.53 mln during 2019

1 minute ago

Health Department to open new OT at Trauma Center ..

1 minute ago

Deal With Damascus Best Option for Kurds in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Play staged to express solidarity with Kashmiris

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.