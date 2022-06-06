UrduPoint.com

All Out Resources Be Used To Control Forest Fires: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that all out resources should be utilized to control forest fires in 17 miles near Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that all out resources should be utilized to control forest fires in 17 miles near Murree.

While instructing Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Hamza Shahbaz said that Rescue 1122 and related agencies do their best to control forest fires, said a handout issued here.

