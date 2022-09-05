All out resources being utilized for provision of food, shelter to flood affectees: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Javed Ahmad, on Monday said that the government was utilizing all-out resources to provide food and shelter to families displaced because of recent flash floods in the district.

He said the district administration has established relief camps for the families displaced by the recent flash floods in the all four taulkas of Sukkur district where food, medicines and other basic necessities are being supplied to affected people.

The DC also visited the flood affected areas and inquired from locals about the problems being faced by them.