All-out resources being utilized to make Punjab polio free: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that making the province polio free was a objective of the government and all-out resources were being utilized for the purpose.

He stressed the need of carrying out collective efforts more effectively for the success of anti-polio campaign and added the departments concerned would have to give results by improving their liaison.

There was no room for negligence in the anti-polio campaign, he warned and said full security would be provided to the polio workers.

He said that Punjab government was taking steps to ensure the safe and healthy future for the children.

Punjab government was running a comprehensive awareness campaign to expedite polio eradication efforts, he said adding that continuation of effective measures for rooting out polio from the society was a collective responsibility.

Usman Buzdar also appealed the parents to be a part of the government's efforts against polio.