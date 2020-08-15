UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All-out Resources Being Utilized To Make Punjab Polio Free: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

All-out resources being utilized to make Punjab polio free: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that making the province polio free was a objective of the government and all-out resources were being utilized for the purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that making the province polio free was a objective of the government and all-out resources were being utilized for the purpose.

He stressed the need of carrying out collective efforts more effectively for the success of anti-polio campaign and added the departments concerned would have to give results by improving their liaison.

There was no room for negligence in the anti-polio campaign, he warned and said full security would be provided to the polio workers.

He said that Punjab government was taking steps to ensure the safe and healthy future for the children.

Punjab government was running a comprehensive awareness campaign to expedite polio eradication efforts, he said adding that continuation of effective measures for rooting out polio from the society was a collective responsibility.

Usman Buzdar also appealed the parents to be a part of the government's efforts against polio.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Polio Government Of Punjab Punjab From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

24 minutes ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

34 minutes ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for ..

1 hour ago

Belarus leader seeks Putin's help as pressure buil ..

30 seconds ago

Zimbabwe govt denies crisis as inflation jumps to ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.