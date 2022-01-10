All out resources for ensuring COVID-19 vaccination in Gilgit district: DC

Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate Gilgit Captain (R) Osama Majeed Cheema has said that all out resources would be utilized to ensure Covid-19 vaccination in the district

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate Gilgit Captain (R) Osama Majeed Cheema has said that all out resources would be utilized to ensure Covid-19 vaccination in the district.

He was chairing a meeting regarding Corona Vaccination and Omicron Virus.

Addressing the meeting the DC said that every possible step would be taken to prevent Omicron virus and said that hundred percent vaccination target will be achieved soon.

District Health Officer said that there was only a single reported case of Omicron in the district who belongs to Nagar has been quarantined.

He further added that after the end of school and college holidays, 100% vaccination target will be achieved.

The DC instructed the Assistant Commissioners and Additional SP Gilgit of erecting barriers on the entrances and exits of Gilgit district for checking vaccination certificate of all passengers without that no one will be allowed to enter the district.