All out resources for provision of clean drinking water to citizen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Friday has declare that water of seven union councils of thew city was drinkable and safe for consumption after getting results from the laboratory.

The WSSP regularly conduct tests of water from different localities for quality in localities under its jurisdiction.

The company has collected samples from four union councils (UCs) including UC 36 Canal Town, UC 38 Tehkal Payan II, UC 39 Tehkal Payan I and UC 42 Malakandher. Besides, water quality tests conducted in UC 31 Nauthia Qadeem, UC 33 Landi Arbab and UC 29 Deh Bahadur.

"All samples were negative with no contamination and declared safe for drinking according to reports of the laboratory," said Farman Ali, Manager Water Supply and Waste Water Management.

The sanitation company continuously tests water throughout Peshawar city to ensure supply of clean clean drinking water to citizen.

"The company has zero tolerance for leaking water supply lines and such complaints are solved immediately so that consumers could get safe water," said Chief Executive Officer WSSP Syed Zafar Ali Shah.

He urged the consumers to avoid getting illegal connections from water supply lines that cause damage and lead to contamination.