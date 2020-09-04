UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Out Resources For Provision Of Clean Drinking Water To Citizen

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:14 PM

All out resources for provision of clean drinking water to citizen

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Friday has declare that water of seven union councils of thew city was drinkable and safe for consumption after getting results from the laboratory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Friday has declare that water of seven union councils of thew city was drinkable and safe for consumption after getting results from the laboratory.

The WSSP regularly conduct tests of water from different localities for quality in localities under its jurisdiction.

The company has collected samples from four union councils (UCs) including UC 36 Canal Town, UC 38 Tehkal Payan II, UC 39 Tehkal Payan I and UC 42 Malakandher. Besides, water quality tests conducted in UC 31 Nauthia Qadeem, UC 33 Landi Arbab and UC 29 Deh Bahadur.

"All samples were negative with no contamination and declared safe for drinking according to reports of the laboratory," said Farman Ali, Manager Water Supply and Waste Water Management.

The sanitation company continuously tests water throughout Peshawar city to ensure supply of clean clean drinking water to citizen.

"The company has zero tolerance for leaking water supply lines and such complaints are solved immediately so that consumers could get safe water," said Chief Executive Officer WSSP Syed Zafar Ali Shah.

He urged the consumers to avoid getting illegal connections from water supply lines that cause damage and lead to contamination.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Company Lead All From

Recent Stories

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

31 minutes ago

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

2 hours ago

US unemployment rate drops to 8.4 percent but reco ..

1 minute ago

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

2 hours ago

Portugal coach pessimistic over Ronaldo for Croati ..

1 minute ago

Hamilton back on top as Mercedes dominate second p ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.