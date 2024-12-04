All-out Resources To Be Utilised For Employees' Welfare: MD APP
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi said on Wednesday that all-out resources would be utilised for welfare of employees.
Speaking at a ceremony held at the APP offices here, he made it clear that welfare of employees was his top priority and he believed in an open-door policy for employee-related matters at the state news agency offices. He was extended a warm welcome by the APP Employees Union Punjab during his visit to the Lahore Bureau office. He said that the APP employees were the organisation's asset, and urged them to work hard for development of the institution.
Asim Khichi said that APP was following a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and it was essential to eliminate corrupt elements from the organisation.
In reply to workers union questions, he said that medical bills of employees were being cleared on priority basis.
Khichi said that equipment and necessary items were being provided at all APP stations on a urgent and priority basis.
Chairman of the APP Employees Union Punjab and Chief Reporter of urdu News Service Muhammad Abdullah expressed unwavering confidence in the leadership of Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi. He thanked the MD for resolving employees' issues as the head of the organisation. He briefed the MD APP about the Urdu News Service Lahore office.
Meanwhile, MD APP visited the newsroom, video news service, and reporting room, and expressed satisfaction at the performance of all services of APP.
Earlier, President APP Employees Union Punjab Rana Abdul Rahman extended warm welcome on behalf of the state news agency employees and thanked MD Muhammad Asim Khichi, while assuring him that the employees would come up to his expectations. He also thanked the visiting MD for resolving employees' issues at fast pace.
