All-out Resources Utilized To Provide High Standard Healthcare Facilities To Masses: Zafar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:48 PM

All-out resources utilized to provide high standard healthcare facilities to masses: Zafar

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza has said performance of government hospitals is being improved under the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Speaking during a visit to Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said all-out resources will be utilized to provide high standard healthcare facilities to masses.

The Special Assistant said health sector is foremost priority of the government.He said brining reforms in the health sector by taking revolutionary steps is his mission.On the occasion, Dr.

Zafar Mirza also inspected the medical facilities being provided to the patients at different wards of Polyclinic hospital.He directed to ensure the uninterrupted provision of medicines to the patients.He said special steps are being taken for up gradation of polyclinic.He said Aabpara Mother and Child Centre will be upgraded a 40-bed child ward.

