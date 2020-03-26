Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is taking all-out measures to protect the lives of people from coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is taking all-out measures to protect the lives of people from coronavirus.

He said the government was standing with the people.

He said that the government did not believe in politics of self-projection, rather serving people.

The chief minister appealed to people to ensure strict implementation of the government orders for the sake of collective betterment. "Today's social distancing will save us from the agony of a permanent separation," he added.