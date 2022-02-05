UrduPoint.com

All Out Support For Kashmiri Brethren In Their Freedom Struggle: Mazari

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 01:01 PM

Federal Minister for the Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari has said that all out support would be given to Kashmiri brethren in their freedom struggle

In her message on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' being observed here on Saturday, she said that Kashmir Solidarity Day aimed to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan on each international forum raised voice for Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

She said that PM Khan also raised voice against the Indian govt fascist narrative and human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The minister said that rightful struggle is right of Kashmir people.

She said that the whole world has given right of self determination to Kashmir people through United Nations Security Council resolutions.

She said that Kashmir is a disputed territory which was pending on UN agenda since long.

She added that this was the oldest dispute on UN Security Council Agenda.

