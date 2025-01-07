Open Menu

All Pak Inter-Board Girls Sports Gala 2025 Concludes At PSB, Hockey Stadium

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM

All Pak Inter-Board Girls Sports Gala 2025 concludes at PSB, Hockey stadium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) All Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Sports Gala 2025, organized by the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), concluded successfully at the Pakistan Sports Board, Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Started on January 4, the event brought together teams from 19 education boards across Pakistan, who participated in various sports, including badminton, table tennis, hockey, and athletics.

The players demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication, and sportsmanship, making the gala a memorable event.

In the competitions, Gujranwala Board claimed first place in badminton, with Lahore Board and Islamabad Board securing second and third positions, respectively.

In table tennis, Lahore Board took first place, followed by Abbottabad and Islamabad Boards.

Hockey saw Lahore Board emerge as champions, while Mardan and Islamabad Boards achieved second and third positions. In athletics, Lahore Board won first place, Faisalabad Board took second, and Islamabad and Mirpur Boards shared the third position. Lahore Board was also crowned the overall champion and awarded the Best Athlete title.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director IBCC Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah commended all teams for their spirited participation and congratulated the winners for their achievements.

Chairman FBISE Dr. Ikram Ali Malik expressed his gratitude to all participating boards for contributing to the success of the gala, making it a lively and inspiring event. The gala exemplified the spirit of competition and unity, celebrating the talent of young athletes across Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Tennis Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Sports Education Abbottabad Badminton Young Mardan Gujranwala Mirpur Ghulam Ali January FBISE Event All From Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storyt ..

Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip

20 minutes ago
 China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 ml ..

China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of imp ..

Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees

1 hour ago
 Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per ..

Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit

1 hour ago
 UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan t ..

UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championshi ..

Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year

2 hours ago
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law

2 hours ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

3 hours ago
 realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterpr ..

Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise

3 hours ago
 European OECD countries lead nuclear power generat ..

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation

4 hours ago
 Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite ..

Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night ..

Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan