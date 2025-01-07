All Pak Inter-Board Girls Sports Gala 2025 Concludes At PSB, Hockey Stadium
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) All Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Sports Gala 2025, organized by the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), concluded successfully at the Pakistan Sports Board, Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, here on Tuesday.
Started on January 4, the event brought together teams from 19 education boards across Pakistan, who participated in various sports, including badminton, table tennis, hockey, and athletics.
The players demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication, and sportsmanship, making the gala a memorable event.
In the competitions, Gujranwala Board claimed first place in badminton, with Lahore Board and Islamabad Board securing second and third positions, respectively.
In table tennis, Lahore Board took first place, followed by Abbottabad and Islamabad Boards.
Hockey saw Lahore Board emerge as champions, while Mardan and Islamabad Boards achieved second and third positions. In athletics, Lahore Board won first place, Faisalabad Board took second, and Islamabad and Mirpur Boards shared the third position. Lahore Board was also crowned the overall champion and awarded the Best Athlete title.
Speaking at the event, Executive Director IBCC Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah commended all teams for their spirited participation and congratulated the winners for their achievements.
Chairman FBISE Dr. Ikram Ali Malik expressed his gratitude to all participating boards for contributing to the success of the gala, making it a lively and inspiring event. The gala exemplified the spirit of competition and unity, celebrating the talent of young athletes across Pakistan.
