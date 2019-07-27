All Pakistan 2nd Professional Boxing Title tournament to start from July 30

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::All Pakistan 2nd Professional Boxing Title tournament would be started from July 30, 2019 at Curt's Ground Haripur where renowned professional boxers from all over the country would participate.

This was stated by the District sports Officer (DSO) Haripur Ahmed Zaman while talking to the media here Saturday.

He said that the title event of boxing would be held at the multipurpose hall of Committee Ground, it would be the mega boxing event of the history of district Haripur.

DSO Ahmed Zaman disclosed after the successful first championship we have made all arrangements to conduct the event where the top three ranking bouts would also be held in the event and.

We have also established an international standard boxing ring, the prearrangements for the three days accommodation and meal for the boxers and officials of the tournament has also been provided, DSO said.