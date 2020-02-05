All Pakistan Business Forum President warns against trade talks with India

The All Pakistan Business Forum President Syed Maaz Mahmood has expressed solidarity with the peaceful Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) The All Pakistan Business Forum President Syed Maaz Mahmood has expressed solidarity with the peaceful Kashmiris, saying the entire business community was fully supporting them and their cause of independence, warning the government against any kind of trade talks with India, which has crossed all limits to violate the human rights.He called upon the nation to send a strong message of support to Kashmiri people on Feb 05 and jolt world conscience seeking its role in stopping Indian atrocities in the occupied region.

He said Kashmir cause is our top priority and APBF wants nationwide support to Kashmiri people.Syed Maaz Mahmood, on this occasion, also expressed complete solidarity with Pakistan armed forces, in its fight for the cause of Kashmir and for their fighting against terrorists.

He said that the entire business community along with the nation fully support the armed forces for crushing terrorists.

He said that political stability coupled with better law and order was pre-requisite for strengthening of national economy and must for survival of the country.The APBF President said the entire business community was fully supporting Kashmiris and their cause of independence.

He further said that the global economy is in recession and bilateral trade is diminishing, however, solidarity with Kashmiris is first priority not trade with India despite the fact that economic scenario is worse presently.

He said that India must understand that peace in South Asia is in the interest of regional countries and the whole world, as extremism will not only damage Pakistan but also hurt India. He called upon New Delhi to abandon fanning militancy in Pakistan and opposing economic corridor which is in her own interest.