UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Pakistan Business Forum President Warns Against Trade Talks With India

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 01:24 PM

All Pakistan Business Forum President warns against trade talks with India

The All Pakistan Business Forum President Syed Maaz Mahmood has expressed solidarity with the peaceful Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) The All Pakistan Business Forum President Syed Maaz Mahmood has expressed solidarity with the peaceful Kashmiris, saying the entire business community was fully supporting them and their cause of independence, warning the government against any kind of trade talks with India, which has crossed all limits to violate the human rights.He called upon the nation to send a strong message of support to Kashmiri people on Feb 05 and jolt world conscience seeking its role in stopping Indian atrocities in the occupied region.

He said Kashmir cause is our top priority and APBF wants nationwide support to Kashmiri people.Syed Maaz Mahmood, on this occasion, also expressed complete solidarity with Pakistan armed forces, in its fight for the cause of Kashmir and for their fighting against terrorists.

He said that the entire business community along with the nation fully support the armed forces for crushing terrorists.

He said that political stability coupled with better law and order was pre-requisite for strengthening of national economy and must for survival of the country.The APBF President said the entire business community was fully supporting Kashmiris and their cause of independence.

He further said that the global economy is in recession and bilateral trade is diminishing, however, solidarity with Kashmiris is first priority not trade with India despite the fact that economic scenario is worse presently.

He said that India must understand that peace in South Asia is in the interest of regional countries and the whole world, as extremism will not only damage Pakistan but also hurt India. He called upon New Delhi to abandon fanning militancy in Pakistan and opposing economic corridor which is in her own interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Business Law And Order New Delhi Independence All Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirm Paki ..

56 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares resul ..

58 seconds ago

Siemens on track for 2020 despite slow start

9 minutes ago

Say No to Genocide, Land Grab in Indian Occupied K ..

20 minutes ago

Hong Kong to Test Over 3,500 Stranded Cruise Passe ..

19 minutes ago

Vietnam setting up field hospitals for possible vi ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.