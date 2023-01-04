All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation dismisses membership of Hu Bin

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman, All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation Shujaat Ali on Wednesday announced the dismissal of the former vice-chairperson Hu Bin after being involved in irregularities.

The chairman in a statement issued here said that all members of the federation were bound to carry out their duties honestly. "There is no place in the federation for any person who shows bad faith with the federation and affects the reputation of Pakistan and China friendship. In the light of the inquiry report, the former vice-chairperson Hu Bin was found guilty. Therefore, the Federation not only dismisses her from her post but also declares her detachment from all her activities," Shujaat Ali said.

The important meeting of All Pakistan Chinese and Overseas Youth Federation was held under the chairmanship of its Chairman Shujaat Ali. On this occasion, in the presence of the officials of the Federation, Chairman Shujaat Ali said the purpose of forming the federation was to promote cultures between the young generation of Pakistan and China.

"It is with great regret that Hu Bin was selected as the Chairperson of the All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation in 2020 who remained associated with the institution till 2022," he added.

Meanwhile, the disciplinary committee of the Organization started receiving several complaints about the Vice-Chairperson in which it was stated that Hu Bin was involved in various fraudulent activities. When the inquiry committee was constituted to find out the facts, it stated in its final report that the allegations leveled against Vice-Chairperson Hu Bin were true, he said.

Therefore, all the esteemed members of the Federation decided to remove Vice-Chairperson Hu Bin from her position in the light of the inquiry committee's decision, Ali said. The organization announced to end all its ties with her and informed that the federation will not be held responsible for any future fraud or any negative activity of Hu Bin.

He said that Hu Bin's negative activities had damaged the image of not only the organization but the Chinese nation as a whole. During the meeting, Chairman All Pakistan Chinese and Overseas Youth Federation Shujaat Ali said, "Our federation is affiliated to the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan that started functioning regularly in 2015."